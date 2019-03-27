Solar Farm South Of Twin Falls Promises Cheap Power For You

We're from the power company and we're here to save the planet and save you money!

“Think out of the box!” “We don’t work harder, we work smarter!” “Yadda, yadda, yadda!” Three buzz phrases that make me think about the 1990s. I was working in TV management and could predict the words I would hear whenever I was told my budget was being cut. The third quote, from Seinfeld, was pretty much the reply when I asked for evidence for working smarter and how to get out of the box.

Which gets me to “game changer”. It’s also a 90s buzzword and it returns today as a quote from an environmentalist. She’s cited in a newspaper story about Idaho Power, which is going on the wagon when it comes to “fossil fuels”. Not tomorrow, but 2045, when most of the people involved in the plan will be retired or dead.

The utility plans to get started with a massive solar farm south of Twin Falls. Never mind nobody really knows how to safely dispose of worn out solar panels (they need replacement every 15 years or so). We’re told we won’t be seeing big spikes in electricity costs. I think it’s true, especially if you don’t turn on your lights, never run the dishwasher and scrap the clothes dryer. Stay tuned for updates.