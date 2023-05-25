Big City Liberals Believe Idaho Owes Them Wind Energy

The urban dwellers believe your role in life is to serve them. I don’t read the New York Times. I’m not going to pay for a product that looks down on me on good days and despises me during dire moments. Not that the editors will modify their behavior. Beating up on deplorables sells subscriptions to fellow travelers.

My knowledge of the Times comes from what other people share. A writer at RealClearEnergy.com explains the paper believes the role of government is to appropriate what we have in the mountain west for use by the big cities. Because there are more of them and not many of us, call it the tyranny of the majority. Never mind our founding documents were designed to protect you as an individual. The idea is that if we have wind and sunshine and a sparsely populated land, then we owe the construction of wind and solar projects. Might makes right in the view of the liberal media. They want federal agencies to make the rulings on construction by fiat.

Someone needs to explain to the liberals that we should be able to rob them by their own logic. Yes, we have open space. They want it used for their benefit. The cities have big banks. I want money. Therefore, government agents should plunder the banks and send me some treasure!

One thing the urbanites don’t understand is that there are times the wind doesn’t blow. A writer at a site called the Manhattan Contrarian says the left has dreamed up a solution. By the way, despite the use of Manhattan in the title, he’s a conservative. The left suggests we can back up power for slow days with a virtual power plant. I read the entire column before I got the joke. VPP is giving the government control over your thermostat. On cloudy and calm days, the powerful would simply adjust your heating or cooling to compensate for the loss.

We’re staring down the barrel of totalitarianism. If you’re battling the proposed wind farms in southern Idaho, you’re in the good fight.

