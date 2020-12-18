Soldier Mountain Ski Area to Open This Weekend (Dec. 19)

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-Soldier Mountain ski resort is set to open Saturday, December 19 in the Sawtooth Mountains near Fairfield.

The ski mountain, first opened in 1947, will have limited operations the first weekend of opening, only being open Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 19 & 20) and closed until December 22, when it will reopen for the holidays through January 3. Following the holidays Solider Mountain will be open Thursdays through Sundays weekly. The mountain is available for scheduled snowcat skiing seven days a week and open to private bookings Monday through Wednesday when it isn't open to the general public.

All amenities in the lodge, like the kitchen and bar, will be open, except for the magic carpet, which still needs more snow before it can open. Soldier Mountain will implement COVID-19 guidelines through the "Ski Well, Be Well" initiative this season requiring people to wear face coverings in lift lines and inside the lodge.