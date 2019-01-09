Some Answers for Sears/Kmart Customers

As I write this the clock is ticking on Sears. The deadline for delaying bankruptcy is 2:00 P.M., Mountain Time, today.

An auction would take place Monday for any dismembered remains of the once legendary brand names

After being granted a 24 hour reprieve the holding company is looking for a last minute solution to its woes.

Yesterday, a coworker asked about the status of the Twin Falls Kmart. It’s also on the chopping block. An auction would take place Monday for any dismembered remains of the once legendary brand names.

If you’ve got gift cards, use them pronto. Warranties on appliances are also jeopardized. In the event of an auction here are some answers to some questions being asked by customers.