Some Idaho Roads Closed Due to Winter Weather

(KLIX) – The Idaho Transportation Department said Tuesday that a number of roads in the state have closed due to hazardous driving conditions, though crews are working hard to clear them as quickly and safely as possible.

Eastern Idaho is one target area where some roads have been especially hit by winter weather.

“Across the state, and especially in Eastern Idaho, heavy snows coupled with high winds are creating low visibility and massive snow drifts,” ITD Chief Deputy Scott Stokes in a statement. “ITD’s primary mission is maintaining the safety and mobility of Idaho’s transportation system. We close roads when the traveling public and our ITD crews are in jeopardy."

Due to the severity of weather, some road closures are estimated to last several days, including Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State line. In case you have travel plans, the department has provided a list of road closures across the state:

ID-21: Closed from Idaho City to Lowman

ID-21: Closed from Grandjean Junction to Banner Summit

ID-33: Closed from Victor to Wyoming State Line (avalanche control)

ID-34: Soda Springs to Wyoming State Line

ID-47: Closed from Ashton to Bear Gulch

ID-75: Closed from Ketchum to Stanley (avalanche at Galena Summit)

ID-87: Complete closure

US-20: Closed from Carey to Arco

US-20: Closed from Ashton to Montana State Line

ITD urges drivers to avoid the closure areas as local roads are also impacted by continuous storm conditions.

“It is super important that people do not drive past closures,” Stokes said. “If a road is closed, that means it is completely impassable and unsafe for travel.”