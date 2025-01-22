Some Mysterious Booms in Idaho Are Solved by an Alert Deputy

Well, you need to give them credit for creativity. Some kids from Jefferson County were visited by Sheriff’s Deputies. Last month, a deputy observed a light in the sky. We’re not talking about aliens from outer space. This was an explosive situation.

An investigation revealed some kids had gotten their hands on some Tannerite. For the uninitiated, it makes a great target and goes boom when a round strikes it. It can be a lot of fun. The children were placing jugs filled with gasoline near the exploding target. Guess the result!



There had been reports of loud booms in the county. We hear about mysterious booms all over the state. Many of these in southern Idaho are likely related to the nearby Mountain Home Air Force Base. There’s a nearby bombing range and jets can make a lot of noise. Jefferson County is a bit more remote.

The boys and I’m assuming it would be boys, had a come-to-faith moment when they got a crash course in safety from law enforcement.

You see, Tannerite in windy and dry conditions can cause a wildfire. It’s why on lands administered by the government the explosive is banned. With proper supervision, it can put some excitement in your life, but adding gallons of gasoline is probably not a good idea.

I remember talking to some of my buddies and I received it about 50 years ago. We lived next to a railroad and had a stern warning about the dangers of bullets on the tracks. Amazingly, most of us lived to be old men.

Get our free mobile app