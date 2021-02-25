Filer and Buhl Residents Involved in Fatal Crash

MONTEVIEW, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Magic Valley truck drivers were involved in a fatal collision that killed a 21-year-old woman near Monteview Thursday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 8:14 a.m. Leora Johnson, 21, of Monteview was driving a Chevrolet Impala and had stopped at an intersection on a county road in Jefferson County when she pulled out and was struck by a Peterbilt semi-truck pulling three trailers; the truck was being driven by Justin Pierce, 31, of Filer. The Peterbilt and Chevrolet then struck another semi-truck waiting at the intersection driven by Michael Kuyper, 38, of Buhl.

ISP said Johnson had not been wearing a seat belt and was killed in the crash. Pierce had to be taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The crash is currently under investigation.