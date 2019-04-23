An acquaintance worked as a lobbyist. He was based at a state capitol back east. Then he decided after years of lobbying he needed to be on the other side. He ran for a legislative seat and lost. Then he won on his second try. Now he could more directly address his favorite issues.

When I spoke with him between his two campaigns he offered you think you know how politics works, then when you’re going door-to-door you get an education. He got a similar lesson once he took office.

Today, I was thinking about his remarks when we were joined by State Representative Laurie Lickley. She filled some big shoes this year when she replaced the retired Maxine Bell.

Lickley joined us in studio. You can listen below. She gave a very good assessment of the workings of the House, as well as her achievements and some disappointments.