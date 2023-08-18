The War for Idaho’s Water is Just Getting Started

Kim Yanecko and her husband are refugees from the madness of California. Like hundreds of thousands of people who’ve come to Idaho in recent decades, they’ve contributed to their community and the local economy. The couple resides in Canyon County. Never a region that would be considered a tropical rainforest, the county is a dry place with little rain and only light snow in winter. A river runs through it but can’t sustain all the water needs of the Treasure Valley.

She recently attended a water summit conducted by Governor Brad Little. It allowed testimony from many of the stakeholders, but Kim and her neighbors apparently didn’t qualify as having a stake. Their neighborhood rests atop a hill and even drilling a well can cost more than six figures for a household.

Kim touched base with me after I wrote several days ago about Idaho’s limited options when it comes to water resources. I suggested a moratorium on further development, or pumping water from elsewhere in the country.

Both options have problems. One would increase the costs of property (already expensive) and the other would require the cooperation of the governed in other parts of the country.

I would recommend that elected politicians take some time and listen to the public. I’m sure the experts have much to offer but it would be a shame to ignore taxpaying citizens. After all, when the politicians are campaigning, they claim they care.

The Posse is the name of the neighbors Kim represents and they’re incurring big legal bills. Keep in mind, they represent all of us and you can assist by clicking here.

Our conversation with Kim Yanecko is available by clicking here.

