Idaho Politician Raises Point of an Assassination Conspiracy

I was walking into a church when I first heard the news about the assassination attempt. I saw an usher I know and broke the news. He closed his eyes and rested his head against a pew. Then explained his parents grew up in a fascist country, and he sees this country going the way of Europe between the two World Wars.

A former state legislator reacted by making a good point about the man police believe was the shooter.



The guy is a cipher. Much like the shooter at the music festival in Las Vegas. But it’s not just conservatives wondering about conspiracy theories. The comments section of the Washington Post was filled with claims from the left that we had just witnessed a false flag attack. One clown even suggested more people would’ve been hit behind Trump. It eludes the frothing-at-the-mouth liberal that the gunman was firing at the immediate right of the former President.

I noticed after church that people were mostly mute as they left. I would say it was a shock for the average American. We haven’t seen an attack like this on a President or Presidential candidate for more than a generation. To claim times are worse now than in 1981, I will only say that the left and its fellow travelers in the media also demonized Ronald Reagan. The Deep State also feared Reagan and the former still stands. Considering the lies told by former intelligence officials about Trump, I would say they’ll stop at nothing to remove a perceived threat, even a moderate Republican who uses strong rhetoric. I think we can say the former President will now be elected again. His words about the real enemy are prescient.

