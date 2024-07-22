Idaho Snoozes as the World Spins Out of Control

Idaho Snoozes as the World Spins Out of Control

Photo by NASA on Unsplash

Idaho isn’t exactly a quiet place in summer.  There are wildfires, deadly highway crashes, and behind the scenes, a lot of work approaching election season.  But, we should note most of these things happen every year, and even the worst accidents fade from memory in a couple of weeks.

Nationally, it’s a different story.  I spoke with three friends after Joe Biden threw in the towel.  One here in Idaho.  Two in Delaware.  Among the latter, one has known Biden for 55 years.  He told me Joe may have developed pneumonia and there were fears Saturday night that he wouldn’t make it to Sunday morning.  The other friend in Delaware told me this was the most consequential year since 1968.

The terrorist attack of 2001 wasn’t followed by a 9-18.  The shooting of President Reagan was, thankfully, never repeated.  We all knew in the early summer of 1974 that President Nixon would soon be gone.

I celebrated my sixth birthday in October of 1968.  My memories of the time mainly involve playing with my friends.  I was in 1st grade on Election Day.

I’ve worked in print and broadcast media for 40 years.  I’ve never experienced a time like 2024, or for that matter, 2020 through 2024.  And I daily wake up and wonder what’s coming next, and expect we’re far from done with bombshell news.

I’m a devotee of a book called The Fourth Turning.  The writers have nailed the times we live in.

If you feel whipsawed by the news, you’re not alone.  As we say on the radio, the hits just keep on coming.

News Radio 1310 KLIX logo
Get our free mobile app

PHOTOS: Rush Limbaugh, 1951-2021

Rush Limbaugh died on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. Limbaugh changed the landscape of talk radio and influenced the national political landscape in a career that spanned decades. Look back at the life and career of an iconic figure.
Filed Under: assassination, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
Categories: Idaho News, Magic Valley News, News, Political, Twin Falls News

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX