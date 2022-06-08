For fans of wildlife, the great outdoors, and not having neighbors: the South Hills Lodge is for sale and has everything you want. There’s also a potential to rent out the lodge and have additional income.

South Hills Lodge For Sale in Southern Idaho

Credit Westerra Real Estate Group on Realtor Credit Westerra Real Estate Group on Realtor loading...

The South Hills Lodge currently listed on Realtor is not to be confused with the ski resort lodge at Magic Mountain in the South Hills. This property sits about 25 miles southwest of Twin Falls near Hollister. The lodge was originally built in 1947 but was updated in 2018 with beautiful modern touches and colors, but the rustic mountain lodge feel is definitely still there. The rooms are decorated with wood accents and taxidermy animals.

South Hills Lodge For Sale in Southern Idaho The South Hills Lodge has a price tag of $1,350,000 and includes the lodge, a separate house, shop, garage, a silo gazebo, and a 7.5-acre lot.

Get our free mobile app

The South Hills Lodge has a price tag of $1,350,000 and includes the lodge, a separate house, shop, garage, a silo gazebo, and a 7.5-acre lot. You can see more pictures and get more information on the property at the Realtor listing.