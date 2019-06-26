South Idaho Drive-In Theater Recognized As A Top 40 Best In U.S.

With the recent demolition of Twin Falls' last remaining drive-in movie theater, the subject for most in the Magic Valley is probably a bit of a sore one. It is nice to know though that other locations in southern Idaho are still being recognized for offering the public a place to park, and enjoy a taste of nostalgia to go with their popcorn.

Recently, MSN Lifestyle shared its list of the 41 Best Drive-Ins in the United States. The list, compiled by author Jeff Rindskopf, lists the Parma Motor-Vu at number 10. The theater is located approximately 160 miles northwest of Twin Falls.

The Parma Motor-VU has been a family run business since 1953, according to the theater's official website. The Parma is featuring the films "Toy Story 4," "Aladdin," and "Spider-man: Far From Home," in the next couple of weeks. Dogs are also welcome.

For more information about the drive-in, call 208-722-6401.