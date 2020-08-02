Truck Driver Killed in Head-on Crash Near Parma

PARMA, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver was killed Saturday when his truck hit a small pickup head-on near Parma.

According to Idaho State Police, Juan Cardona-Velasco, 42, of Aguascalientes, Mexico had been driving a 2005 Freightliner semi when he crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 95 just north of Parma on August 1, at just before 8 p.m. ISP said the semi hit a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado head-on sending the driver, 64-year-old Dena Price, to the hospital by air ambulance.

Price had been wearing a seat belt while Cardona-Velasco had not, according to ISP. The crash blocked the highway for some time.