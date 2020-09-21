Two Killed In Early Morning Crash Near Parma

PARMA, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were killed in an early morning crash Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 95 near Parma.

According to Idaho State Police, Shaydon Salveson, 23, of Parma and Juan Almazan, 22, of Wilder were killed when the Pontiac Grand Am was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado that cross the center line after midnight. Roger Horn, 25, of Parma had been driving the Silverado north and was flown by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Jerilyn Harrison, 20 of Wilder, had been a passenger in the Pontiac and was also flown to Boise. Salveson had been driving the Pontiac. ISP said the crash blocked the highway for more than four hours.