South Idaho Health District Board to Consider Mask Mandate

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Southern Central Public Health District Board will consider a mask mandate at a special meeting on Thursday, November 19.

The SCPHD posted two different proposed mandates for the eight county region on its website, one with slightly different wording. The SCPHD Board will allow public comment via email or in person, with specific requirements. Public comments will only be taken between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. in person, with restrictions on the number of people allowed in the building, or through the virtual meeting portal; read the agenda for more details on public comment.

One mask mandate would require the public to wear a face covering in all public areas, inside and outside, when six feet of distance cannot be maintained. The other adds the word "only" to the mandate. One proposed mandate also allows for more exemptions to wearing a mask in public such as sporting activities and religious events. The penalty proposed in both mandates would include a $300 fine and or imprisonment in the county jail for up to six months.

Last week the Twin Falls City Council voted to table a proposed mask mandate after a large public outcry against it. Jerome City Council also opted not to go with a mask mandate.