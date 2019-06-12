South Idaho Man Who Pushed Woman From Car During Chase Arrested

A man wanted by the Nampa Police Department for a number of felonies has been arrested after leading authorities on a high speed chase in which he reportedly pushed a female occupant from the car at one point.

Alex Ibarra, 20, of Caldwell, is in custody after leading police on a chase throughout the city of Nampa, according to a June 12 press release shared on the department's Facebook page. Ibarra ran several stop signs during the pursuit that pushed speeds close to 70 miles per hour. At one point, he reportedly pushed a female adult passenger out of the vehicle.

Ibarra has been charged with felony eluding, aggravated assault and false imprisonment. He was booked into the Canyon County Jail. Police at one point attempted to end the chase by using the Pursuit Intervention Technique , but were unsuccessful. The extent of the injuries to the female occupant are unknown at this time.

A felony probation violation and property damage will also be included in the charges against Ibarra.