Man Tased For Allegedly Charging Southwest Idaho Police With Axe

Ada County Sheriff's Dept.

Police in Boise used non-lethal force to subdue a man who allegedly charged the officers with an axe.

Jake Todd, 30, was taken into custody by the Boise Police Department after he refused to comply to demands to drop the weapon, according to a report by ktvb.com . The incident reportedly happened on Saturday, February 9, after police were contacted to assist local health and welfare staff with the man.

Todd reportedly resisted the officer's demands and approached them carrying the weapon in a threatening manner. An officer with the department tased the man and ended the ordeal. The arrest took place in the area of Rowland Lane and State Street.

Police are charging the man with two counts of felony aggravated assault. According to Idaho law 18-905 , the combination of the offenses could result in a ten-year jail sentence and $10,000 fine. Todd is currently awaiting his February 22 court date in the Ada County Jail.

A $50,000 bond for Todd has been issued by the judge who will be overseeing the matter.