Idaho Football Player Suspended, Arrested For Alleged Campus Rape

A freshman University of Idaho football player was arrested Saturday after the parent of an alleged rape victim contacted the school.

Kyree Curington, a defensive back who committed to play for the Vandals after graduating from high school in Louisiana, was taken into custody Saturday, according to Latah County Police. The incident is said to have reportedly taken place at a freshman housing building know as the Wallace Center, according to Curington's arrest report at mugshots.com .

Below is a video of Curington from earlier this year being interviewed by a New Orleans' sports reporter after making the announcement he was heading to Idaho to play football.