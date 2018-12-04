Southeast Idaho Man Arrested For Alleged Sexual Battery Of Teen

Bonneville County Jail

A 68-year-old Rigby man is behind bars after he allegedly met up with a 15-year-old boy arranged through Craigslist .

Randy Sargent faces 25 years in jail for the crime which was reported to have taken place between August 2016 and October 2017, a short time before Craigslist did away with their personals section following the SESTA Act singed into law by President Donald Trump earlier in the year.

It's alleged Sargent met with the minor and engaged in multiple sexual acts, as well as exchanging nude pictures with the boy, according to an eastIdahonews.com report . Sargent will be back in court on December 14, and could be sentenced to 25 years.