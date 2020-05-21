South Idaho Most Wanted: Failure To Register As Sex Offender

A southwest Idaho man who failed to register as a sex offender has recently been added to a statewide database for most wanted criminals.

Do you know the whereabouts of Robert Dean Cox? There has been a $150,000 bond assigned to this case. Cox is a wanted man as of May 19, 2020. He is 6'3", and weighs 300 pounds, according to his criminal profile with the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Cox also has tattoos on his chest, neck, arms and legs. He is currently wanted for the crime of failing to register as a sex offender.

If you know his current location, please contact the Boise Police Department, at 208-570-6000, or call 208-343-COPS. To receive updates on most wanted criminals for southwestern Idaho, click here.