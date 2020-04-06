South Idaho Teen Caly Missing Since March 27

A southeast Idaho teenager remains an active case in a statewide database of missing juveniles for a second straight week.

The Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse website currently has close to 50 active juvenile cases. One of those is Caly Wallace. Her last known date of contact was March 27, 2020.

According to Caly's profile, she's listed at 5'5", and 128 pounds. Caly has brown hair and blue eyes, and is 17-years-old. The Pocatello Police Department is heading the search.

She was last seen wearing orange shoes, a gray sweatshirt and pajama pants. If you know the whereabouts of Caly Wallace, please call 208-234-6100.