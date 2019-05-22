South Idaho Teen Dies; Hit By Debris From ‘Homemade Cannon’

A teenage boy in southeast Idaho has died from injuries after being hit by debris resulting from a home explosion. Investigators believe he and a friend may have been testing out some sort of makeshift propelling device.

The incident took place Monday in the backyard of a home in Ammon , according to details provided at kivitv.com . The victim and another teen were involved in the usage of explosive materials in a shed on the property. The improvised creation is being described as something capable of launching projectiles, like a cannon for instance.

One of the teens was struck in the chest with a piece of wood, and received a "significant wound," according to reports. Emergency life-saving actions were initiated on the scene prior to the teen being transported to a local hospital.

Police in Bonneville County are still investigating the matter. The teen was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following the incident.