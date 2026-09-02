Just when you thought we had enough threats to destroy us once and for all. Let’s see: nuclear war, viruses, solar flares, electromagnetic pulse weapons, climate change, and tribulation. Add a few of your own. I might add dust allergies, or whatever is causing me sneezing fits.

The Warnings are as Old as Mankind

I think I first started hearing about artificial intelligence, or AI, about a dozen years ago, along with predictions that it would turn on us and eliminate its creator. Wasn’t that story a staple of various Star Trek episodes? These fears aren’t new. I was in grade school (a long time ago!) when I saw a film with the same theme. Fear isn’t only a good motivator; it sells well. I guess I would ask why technology and AI would care about people in the high desert of Idaho. One man says it doesn’t care, and that’s why we need to be worried.

Machines are Soulless and Utilitarian

I’ve seen him speaking online and issuing warnings. His point is that machines have no emotional attachments, souls, or a conscience. AI is more complex than a hammer, but still a tool, and like a hammer, isn’t capable of charity. To a hammer, everything is a nail. To AI, anything that impedes a solution is possibly a nail. I suppose people living in the Amazon rainforest are safe, but those of us who rely on modern civilization and comforts are disposable. If you would like to know more, I’m including one of the latest videos below. Live life to the fullest, because we’re not guaranteed tomorrow.

