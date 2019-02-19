Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show Has Something For Everyone

I'll admit, when I moved to Idaho I had no idea I'd end up spending a weekend at a home and garden show...but somehow I did.

Apparently, I wasn't the only one who did either. Our numbers came back with more than 10,000 people who attended our event over the weekend. I don't blame them either, considering we had more than 145 vendors selling everything from pies to mini bucket loaders.

The coolest part about working in communications is you get to see all kinds of behind the scenes stuff. I got to see everything from the beginning of set up to the final day of the event.

I even learned about the time it spent to set up the displays (around 400 man hours if you're Kimberly Nurseries ). Aside from that our main sponsor, Western Visions Inc. even gave us a tour and told us about the new technology that exists in kitchens. Did you know there are stovetops and ovens with WiFi?!? Well, I didn't.

During the event, we (Townsquare Media) decided to hold a contest for people who filled out a form or had one or more of our radio apps downloaded.

While we had many entries, our random winner chosen was Fortino Sedano. He stopped by the station today to pick up the PlayStation 4 he won!

Fortino Sedano, the winner of our Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show Contest.

If you didn't make it to the Southern Idaho Home and Garden show this year, no worries, a little birdie told me there will be a 46th annual event in 2020.