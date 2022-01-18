Following a 2021 hiatus, the Southern Idaho Home & Garden Show returns to Twin Falls in 2022.

The Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show in Twin Falls brought to you by Intermountain New Holland on February 11th, 12th, and 13th. See what’s new for your home, your garden, your relaxation and your leisure time.

Our vendors are really looking forward to this year's event. They really missed getting out in front of people in the Magic Valley last year and are looking forward to the friendly, face-to-face interaction that's made the Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show so popular. - Janice Degner, Market President, Townsquare Media.

What you will see at the Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show

See everything from new property purchases to maintaining and adding value to your current residence. You'll find 140 displays and presentations from local vendors for time and money-saving tips in the areas of:

Home Improvement

Cooking

Cleaning

Do-it-Yourself Projects

Gardening & Landscaping

Home Entertainment

Home Security

Pools & Spas

And more!

When and Where is the Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show?

February 11, 12, and 13 in 2022:

Fri: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sun: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show is held at the Eldon Evens Expo Center at The College of Southern Idaho

Where to Park for the Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show

The CSI Expo Center parking lot fills up very fast and during peak attendance, your best bet is park at the overflow lot. Overflow parking will be available at the Herrett Center, to the west of the Expo Center. Free Shuttles will run between the Herrett and the Expo Center during the event.

Cost to attend the Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show

This is a family event for all ages. Tickets: Adults (12+) $5. Kids Under 12 are free.

Come hungry. They'll be plenty of food.

There will be a variety of food available for purchase at this year’s Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show at the CSI Expo Center off of North College Road in Twin Falls.

The Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show in Twin Falls is brought to you by Intermountain New Holland and will feature a special presentation by Kimberly Nurseries Landscape and Irrigation.

Sponsor: Intermountain New Holland