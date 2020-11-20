Southwest Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 9

A southwest Idaho teenager was recently added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Authorities in Nampa are asking the public for assistance in locating a 15-year-old female that was reported missing 11 days ago. Have you seen Alezae Marie Luna?

Luna's juvenile profile is currently featured on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. She is 5'3", and weighs 115 pounds. Luna has black hair and brown eyes. She will turn 16 on January 25, 2021.

Furthermore, she has piercings in her ears and abdomen, and a scar on her left wrist. If you have seen Alezae Marie Luna recently, or have an idea of her whereabouts, please contact the Nampa Police Department, at 208-465-2257.