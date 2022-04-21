Spring Chill Likely Over As Twin Falls ID Temps To Hit Near 70

I've seen a large number of spring memes being shared by social media users across the Western United States poking fun at the fact the first month of the season has felt more like winter. The next couple of days should remain a bit chilly, but next week's forecast just might signal the official end of the spring freeze.

States such as Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, and California are currently getting a bit more moisture and snow furries from a spring storm that is expected to linger into Friday afternoon, according to The National Weather Service. With just one week remaining in the month of April, all signs seem to indicate that temperatures will be drastically climbing as we prepare to flip the calendar to May.

Beginning Monday (April 25), weather.com is predicting highs near 70 for much of the Magic Valley. Twin Falls will average a temperature in the low sixties for the upcoming final week of April. The start of May will see temperatures averaging five to six degrees warmer in the region.

Wind gusts will continue for the southern Idaho region for the next several days. The Earth Day (April 22) forecast for Twin Falls is calling for morning showers that may linger and winds up to 25 miles per hour as the spring cold front's tail end moves through the region.

It appears that time to gas up those lawnmowers and commence spring cleaning is just about upon us in southern Idaho. Enjoy the warmer approaching weather.

