St. Luke’s Closing COVID-19 Tent Testing Sites

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-St. Luke's medical facilities in Idaho will close COVID-19 tent testing sites on Friday and move testing to more long term areas.

St. Luke's Health System announced it will shift from its initial response testing to a more long-term strategy for COVID-19 testing first provided at temporary tent facilities that allowed patients to drive up and remain in their vehicles. St. Luke's will now move those sites to specific facilities around their service areas including three in southern Idaho.

Tent areas will close on Friday, May 22 at 4 p.m. and move inside on Saturday. People who think they have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it will be asked to do an online screening test to determine if they should get tested for the virus and schedule an appointment. Patients will then be instructed to drive to the facility nearest them and wait in the parking lot while staff comes out to do more screening and collect specimens.

This is the list of areas the testing for COVID-19 has been moved to:

• Boise: St. Luke’s Clinic – Family Medicine at 701 E. Parkcenter Blvd.

• Jerome: St. Luke’s Clinic – Jerome Family Medicine at 132 5th Ave. W.

• Twin Falls: St. Luke’s Clinic Physician Center – Medical Plaza at 775 Pole Line Rd. W.

• Meridian: St. Luke’s Clinic – Ada Medical Associates at Portico East, 3399 E. Louise Dr.

• Wood River: St. Luke’s Clinic – Family Medicine in Hailey at 1450 Aviation Dr.

Here is a list of instructions provided by St. Luke's for people who may have to test for COVID-19:

As always, safety is the highest priority. St. Luke’s is taking extra precautions to protect patients and

staff from infection. If someone thinks they might have symptoms of COVID-19 or may have been

exposed, they should first use St. Luke’s self-triage tool to help determine what to do next. The selftriage tool DOES NOT substitute for advice from a Primary Care Provider (PCP).

• Note: Patients will be required to login to myChart to access the tool. If they don’t have a

myChart account, they can create one here.

• If self-triage indicates that a patient should be tested, they will be able to schedule an

appointment right in myChart with one of the clinics listed above.

• If patients need to visit the emergency department to treat severe symptoms, they should call

ahead to their local facility and ask for a protective facemask upon arrival.

• They may also call St. Luke’s COVID-19 hotline for instructions or assistance at 208-381-9500.