St. Luke’s Jerome Suspends Some Services Due to Lack of Staff

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-St. Luke's Health System announced child birthing services and the operating room will be suspended because of the lack of trained staff at the Jerome hospital.

According to St. Luke's, the suspension of those services is effective immediately, however all other services, including the emergency department and inpatient care will continue as normal. Arlen Blaylock, Chief Operating Officer for St. Luke's Magic Valley and St. Luke's Jerome, said they are seeing a lack of available specialty-trained staff in those areas and are currently looking to resolve the problem.

The suspended services will be available at St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls, while St. Luke's Jerome will continue prenatal obstetric outpatient services at the clinic, Jerome Family Medicine.

