BOISE, Idaho (KLXI)-St. Luke's Health System will pause elective surgeries or cancel those scheduled for later this fall and early winter as it deals with a growing number of COVID-19 patients.

St. Luke's Magic Valley and the hospitals in the Treasure Valley will cancel any elective surgery or procedure that require an overnight stay beginning Monday, November 16, until December 25. St. Luke's Magic Valley will also continue to send all pediatric patients to other hospitals with some exceptions.

The health system is only canceling or postponing the scheduling of elective surgeries that can be put off for 90 days or more without any negative consequences or surgeries that require an overnight stay. St. Luke's said the decision will not affect those who have scheduled elective outpatient surgeries that do not require an overnight stay at the hospitals.

St. Luke's said in a statement Thursday, November 12, that it will reevaluate the policy on a weekly basis. The St. Luke's hospitals in McCall, Wood River Valley, and Mountain Home will not cancel any currently scheduled surgeries.