St. Luke’s to Begin Expanded Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccines

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People identified as high-risk for exposure to COVID-19 will be able to schedule an appointment with St. Luke's Health System as it expands distribution of the vaccine in Idaho.

St. Luke's announced Monday it will also open up additional vaccination clinics in the Wood River Valley and Twin Falls to help administer the vaccine, which so far has been given to high-risk hospital workers. St. Luke's said it had given around 8,000 first time doses of the vaccine to employees so far.

At noon Monday, Jan. 11, high-risk people identified in "Group 1A" will be able to schedule an appointment to get their first dose of the vaccine by using the St. Luke's myChart portal or by in to make an appointment. Some of those identified by the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Committee as high-risk in the Group 1A category are public health care workers, long term care facility staff and patients, emergency medical services, dentists and more.

St. Luke's said people will have to verify their proof of employment once at their appointment by providing a workers badge, pay stub or W2. Appointments will be based on availability of the vaccine and may require people to check back in if they can't schedule an appointment at first try. For details on who qualifies to sign up for an appointment go to St. Luke's WEBSITE.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR SCHEDULING COVID-19 VACCINE APPOINTMENTS PROVIDED BY ST. LUKE'S:

· Appointment scheduling opens at noon Monday, Jan. 11.

· ONLY qualifying people within the specific group should schedule appointments at this time.

· People who schedule will be required to provide proof of their job at their appointment.

· COVID-19 vaccine will NOT be given if proper proof of employment is not provided. · St. Luke’s patients can schedule appointments online using myChart for the quickest access.

· People who have never used St. Luke’s services may set-up a myChart account by calling 208-381-9000.

· Those who cannot use myChart may call St. Luke’s Connect at 208-381-9500 to set up an appointment.