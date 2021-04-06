St. Luke’s To Offer Asymptomatic COVID-19 Testing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-St. Luke's Health System announced it will open up asymptomatic COVID-19 testing for people with specific criteria at various locations in Idaho.

The hospital system said people will be able to get asymptomatic nasopharyngeal swab testing on April 8, at south central Idaho locations in Twin Falls, Jerome, and in Ketchum. Asymptomatic means a person could have the virus but show no symptoms.

St. Luke's Health said people can schedule an appointment for testing by the following criteria:

A known exposure to someone with coronavirus at school or work

Exposures identified in high-density or communal living

Other close contact exposures meeting CDC recommendations for testing

Pre- and post-travel testing needs

St. Luke's said the preferred way to schedule an appointment at any location is using the myChart account online or people can call (208) 381-9500 for assistance.

According to St. Luke's, since the pandemic began in March 2020 in Idaho the hospital system has conducted upwards of 230,000 COVID-19 tests.

Get our free mobile app