St. Paddy’s Day Beer Crawl In Downtown Twin Falls March 14th

It is hard to believe that we are so close to St. Patrick’s Day and if you are looking for something fun to do to celebrate a few days before, you know, like on a weekend when you don’t have to go to work the next morning, there is a St. Paddy’s Day Beer Crawl in Downtown Twin Falls the weekend prior.

On Saturday, March 14th from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting at Yellow Brick Café and going through businesses in Downtown Twin Falls there will be a beer crawl. Make sure you dress up in green and meet up at Yellow Brick Café at 1:30 p.m. so you can check-in, get a swag back and learn about all the specials that the restaurants are doing for the crawl.

There is going to be a ton of other fun stuff at this 21 and over event as well like costume contests, deals on Irish Car Bombs, live music, games, activities and of course other drink specials. There are 10 participating venues. Five of which we know are Yellow Brick Café, O’Dunkens, Saffron, Koto and Milner’s Gate.

Even though I can’t find out for sure exactly what other venues plan on participating, I can take a guess that it will be Twin Falls Sandwich Company, maybe Slice and maybe even Von Scheidts. I will look into it more and try to figure out exactly what other five venues there will be. Or maybe we should just go and find out for ourselves.