Staff at Twin Falls, ID Hospital Stage Mass Sick Calls

I’m told an estimated 20 percent of staff at St. Luke’s and St. Alphonsus Hospitals haven’t received a coronavirus vaccine. These are the people we’re told will be out of jobs on September 1st. What you may not already know is many workers have been giving the boss a taste of what’s to come.

Apparently, these job actions have been going on since the large health care providers first made the threat against un-vaccinated workers.

On the morning of the last day of August I received a tip from a member of the Newsradio 96.1 and 1310 KLIX audience. There was a widespread sick call underway. I later spoke with a guy who has a member of his family working at St. Luke’s. Apparently, these job actions have been going on since the large health care providers first made the threat against un-vaccinated workers. Shortages are already so acute among staff, people are being asked to work every day off and sometimes begged to work additional daily shifts.

The hospitals are said to be overwhelmed with new cases of the Delta Variant, an evolved form of COVID-19. Maybe, but I also have a source inside who claims there is no test that separates variants. The tests measures whether you’ve got COVID or if you don’t have the coronavirus. This should make you question government and mass media when it comes to delineating variants and making any such claims.

New research suggests the best protection against COVID is to have already survived an infection, which over 99 people out of every 100 can claim they’ve done. You can get more details by clicking on this link to a video from the Ingraham Angle on Fox News.

