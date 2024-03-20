A Blue Alert has been issued in Boise, Idaho. Police are looking for 2 suspects after a shooting at a Boise hospital Wednesday morning. The suspects are an imminent and credible threat to the public. The individuals are CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS please do not approach them but call 911 or 208-377-6790.

Skylar Meade is a bad dude. He isn’t expected in Twin Falls County, but he has family connections and possibly friends still living in the area. He was serving a twenty-year sentence for shooting at a Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy in 2017. He was prosecuted in Twin Falls County Court.

He Was Convicted in Twin Falls County Court

Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs an assistant handled the case but is no longer with the office, however. The former assistant has been notified that Meade escaped from custody in Boise. Just as a precaution.

Local county offices are obviously on alert, but it’s highly unlikely a guy on the run would come back to a place where he’s easily recognized.

Why should we be alerted locally? Because it’s possible the violent criminal could be looking for help from people he knows in the community.

Two Very Bad Dudes on the Loose

According to the Associated Press, Meade was at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, when someone opened fire on prison guards in the ambulance bay. A.P. says three corrections officers were wounded. They were assigned to keep an eye on the convicted shooter at the hospital in the early morning hours of March 20th. Meade and his accomplice then took off in what appeared to be a gray Honda Civic. They’re considered armed and dangerous.

Use your common sense if you believe you see them.