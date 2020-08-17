TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Stage 1 Fire Restrictions prohibiting campfires and other activities will go into effect for south central Idaho on August 20, as the fire danger in the area increases.

State and federal land management agencies will implement the restrictions from north of Highway 20 to the northern most boundary of the Sawtooth National Forest in the Stanley Basin and from east of Hills City to Craters of the Moon National Monument to help prevent the possibility of wildfires. The Stage 1 restrictions will include federal lands on the Sawtooth National Forest and Bureau of Land Management, Idaho State Department of Lands, private forest land, roads, and trails within Blaine, Camas, and Custer counties.

The following is the prohibited activities under the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Order:

· Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a designated recreation site and in a permanent concrete or metal fire ring, or on private land, and only within an owner-provided structure.

· Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

· Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

· Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.

· Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

· Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

· All land within a city boundary is exempted.

· Other exemptions unique to each agency.

For the latest information visit the website for Sawtooth Ranger District offices, the BLM Twin Falls District BLM https://www.blm.gov/idaho or the Idaho Department of Lands for the latest information or visit www.idahofireinfo.com.