Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in South Central Idaho to End Sept 1

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will once again be able to enjoy campfires in non-designated areas as Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will end on many federal and state public lands in south central Idaho.

The Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday fire restrictions will end on the lands it manages as well as Bureau of Reclamation, and Idaho Department of Lands; the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest has not announced any end to fire restrictions at the time this story was written. Impacted lands are within Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Custer, Gooding Lincoln, Owyhee, Jerome and Twin Falls counties.

The end of fire restrictions will permit people to build campfires, use a charcoal barbecue, and smoke outside of designated campgrounds and recreation sites. At the same time officials ask the public to continue to take steps to prevent an accidental wildfire:

-NEVER leave a campfire unattended.

-Keep water, dirt and a shovel near your fire at all times.

-Make sure your fire is dead out and cold to the touch before you leave it.

-Never use fireworks, exploding targets or tracer rounds on or near public land.

