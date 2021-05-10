State Preparing for Irrigation Shortfall south of Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho water authorities are planning on water shortages in the Silver Creek and Camas Creek Basin in the southern part of the Wood River Valley this summer.

According to the Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR), the director will begin proceedings May 24, on the expected curtailment of irrigation water to junior water rights users in the valley area south of Bellevue. Extreme drought and below normal stream flow in the area is expected to created water shortages in the area.

The IDWR said the shortfall in water could impact senior water rights users resulting in the curtailment of junior water rights holders. The curtailments would not impact domestic or livestock water usage.

A pre-hearing conference is set for 9 a.m. on May 24, with a five-day hearing period between June 7-11 at the IDWR office in Boise. IDWR said it will send roughly 1,170 letters to water users within the area known as the Bellevue triangle. For more information go to the IDWR website.