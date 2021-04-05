State Trooper Involved in Collision with Semi-truck Near Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho State Trooper responding to a fatal crash on Interstate 84 in Jerome County was involved in a collision with a semi-truck Friday.

According to Idaho State Police, the investigation is being handled by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, but said in a brief statement Monday the crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. on I-84 as the Idaho State Trooper was headed to an unrelated fatal crash a short distance away in a construction zone just east of Jerome. Traffic in the area was reduced down to one lane in both directions.

The trooper had his emergency lights on when the collision with the semi happened. No one was injured in the crash, however the trooper was taken to an area hospital for observation and later released; the truck driver did not need medical attention.

The crash blocked eastbound traffic for about an hour.