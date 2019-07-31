Man Flees From Jerome Law Officers, Jumps Into Snake River

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – A man fled from law officers on Tuesday afternoon, eventually escaping by jumping into the Snake River in Gooding County.

The man still had not been located as of late afternoon on Wednesday.

Deputies from the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a 1997 Nissan Maxima a little before 3 p.m. along 300 West on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office, but the driver did not stop and deputies gave chase.

The pursuit went through in parts of Jerome and Gooding counties before the suspect came to a dead-end road near the Snake River. Two passengers in the vehicle were taking into custody, but the driver fled on foot before jumping into the Snake River, where he escaped on the south side of the river.

Deputies from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office were called to search the south side, but they could not locate the suspect, whose name is not being released at this time.

Several other law enforcement agencies assisted.