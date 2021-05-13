Two Vehicle Crash on Golf Course Road, One Killed

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Golf Course Road between Twin Falls and Jerome.

According to the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police is investigating the crash. The collision happened at around 2 p.m. involving two vehicles near Silver Beach Drive.

According to ISP, Maurilo Tobias, 24, of Buhl, was driving a 2009 Pontiac G5 headed east when he tried to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone and struck a Chevrolet Tahoe head-on. Tobias was killed, the driver of the Tahoe, 34-year-old Kassandra Smith, of Bliss was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley. Both drivers had been wearing seat belts.

The crash blocked traffic on Golf Course Road for bout three hours.

