Jerome Sheriff Searching for Pair in Stolen Vehicle

Two persons of interest are being sought after by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office driving a stolen vehicle. The sheriff's office posted on social media an image of two people in what appears to be a convenience store, one wearing a black t-shirt the other a red hoodie.

The two individuals were last seen driving a stolen white 1999 Ford F-250 pickup truck, single cab with a Tennessee license plate 38H1296. The sheriff's office said the truck has a light on the top that will flash when it is reverse.

If you have any information about the pair for the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, call them at 208-595-3312, or dispatch at 208-324-1911.