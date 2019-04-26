Sting Getting Las Vegas Residency Show In 2020

Las Vegas has always been a go to place for blowing money and seeing great shows, but it seems like the musicians getting residency shows is getting better than previous years. I lived in Las Vegas for a few years and I remember Britney Spears, Celine Dion, and Mariah Carey have all had long running Las Vegas shows. But I never wanted to see any of them. Now, within the last month there have been announcements for some amazing bands heading to Las Vegas for either residency shows or for special once in a lifetime appearances. The latest announcement comes from Sting on Twitter. He'll be performing 16 shows in Las Vegas at the Coliseum between May and September of next year according to his website .

The Eagles are also heading to Las Vegas this September to perform two shows. These will be their only shows in the United states this year and they'll be doing the entire Hotel California album!

Journey are starting up a Las Vegas residency in October .

Aerosmith are doing a residency show in Las Vegas this year too from April through December. They are doing a special show over the 4th of July and you could be there if you win the Hit The Jackpot with Aerosmith contest! You could win airfare to Las Vegas, hotel stay, tickets to the show and $500.