Southern Idaho Charity Sleep In Heavenly Peace Honored By CNN

Since 2012, Sleep In Heavenly Peace has been making beds for kids in need and we've posted about them numerous times since then. Mike Rowe even came through Twin to shine the spotlight on the charity. Now, CNN has acknowledged the impact of this group and named them as one of the top 10 heroes of 2018!

The Sleep In Heavenly Peace group will get $10,000 to help further their cause and they also have a chance to earn $100,000 if chosen as the CNN Hero Of The Year. The winner will be announced on December 9th on CNN.