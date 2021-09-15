I have to make a confession before I get too far into this story: I don't actually have a Twin Falls Public Library card. I know, it's terrible. But there's still hope for me since September is National Library Card Sign Up Month. I can still get my library card and celebrate, and I'm not one to turn down a celebration.

Twin Falls Public Library Card Design Contest

To help everyone celebrate National Library Card Sign Up Month the Twin Falls Public Library is holding an art contest. You can submit your original artwork to be featured as the new design for the Twin Falls Library card. Imagine your artwork being carried in the pockets, purses, and wallets of hundreds of people in Twin Falls. That's pretty awesome.

Artwork will be divided into age groups to be judged by the library staff. Once finalists are chosen the public will be able to vote on the finalists and ultimately pick the winner.

There isn't any real criteria for the art you submit. It just needs to be appropriate for the general public and your original art. You'll also need to remember the size of a library card, so your art needs to be able to shrink down to about a 3 inch by 2 inch library card. The library logo and other information will also cover part of the card, and therefore some of your picture.

Submit Art For Twin Falls Public Library Card Design Contest

You can submit your art in person at the library or by email along with a signed contest form. All details on photo submissions can be found on the library website.

