Conspiracy Theories Run Wild After Twin Falls Shooting

Conspiracy Theories Run Wild After Twin Falls Shooting

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The latest was shared with me by a friend.  It was a post on Facebook where a man said he wouldn’t believe the official story until he saw the dead alleged killer.  What does he want, the corpse put on a slab at City Hall for public inspection?  Never have so few crackpots made such wild claims in Twin Falls to so many.  Yes, there aren’t many of them, but social media amplifies their voices.  I suspect their worldview is much closer to the cadaver they demand to see than the majority of their neighbors.  One of them wrote me yesterday and called me ignorant because I wouldn’t buy into the crazy plague.

These People Need Psychiatric Care

Simple people can’t fathom a complex world and accept simple explanations.  We all know people like the paranoids making all the noise, and we do our best to keep our distance, because they give off a creepy vibe from across a room, street, or neighboring fence.  Then they start to think we’re all part of the conspiracy, and the next thing you know, another one of those guys goes off the deep end, and other people get hurt.  It’s probably a good thing that most of them will never find a partner and reproduce.

I'm Reminded of a Movie Satire

They remind me of an old Roddy Piper movie from the late 1980’s.  They Live was a rather tongue-in-cheek look at alien movies and paranoia.  You can see some of the action in the video below.  Piper’s character comes across a pair of sunglasses that allow him to spot the ghouls masquerading as human beings.  The local conspiracy theorists probably believe it was based on a true story.  Piper laughed all the way to the bank, as much as I laughed when I watched the film.

And you know what really makes this crowd angry?  That we laugh at them.

10 Fastest Championship Matches in WWE History

A lightning fast championship match can be shocking, both for the right and the wrong reasons. Some of the quickest matches in WWE history have caused Superstars like Daniel Bryan to be catapulted to the top of the card, while others like Kofi Kingston had short moments of glory snatched away from them.

For this list, we're not counting Money in the Bank cash-ins like Dean Ambrose pinning Seth Rollins in nine seconds or Jack Swagger taking Chris Jericho's title in eight seconds. These are mostly traditional matches, minus one Money in the Bank precursor where Trish Stratus pulled the biggest heel move of her career.

Of course this is wrestling, so cheating is 100-percent legal for this list. If you happened to low blow your opponent just moments before the match began, only for the bell to ring thanks to some hapless referee -- that's a'okay with us!

Whether it be an iconic retirement match at Wrestlemania or a bizarre untelevised moment between a veteran and a rising star at Madison Square Garden, these are officially the 10 fastest championship matches in the history of WWE. Get out your stopwatches if you don't believe us!

Gallery Credit: WWE

Categories: General, Idaho News, Magic Valley News, News, Twin Falls News

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