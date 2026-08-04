The latest was shared with me by a friend. It was a post on Facebook where a man said he wouldn’t believe the official story until he saw the dead alleged killer. What does he want, the corpse put on a slab at City Hall for public inspection? Never have so few crackpots made such wild claims in Twin Falls to so many. Yes, there aren’t many of them, but social media amplifies their voices. I suspect their worldview is much closer to the cadaver they demand to see than the majority of their neighbors. One of them wrote me yesterday and called me ignorant because I wouldn’t buy into the crazy plague.

These People Need Psychiatric Care

Simple people can’t fathom a complex world and accept simple explanations. We all know people like the paranoids making all the noise, and we do our best to keep our distance, because they give off a creepy vibe from across a room, street, or neighboring fence. Then they start to think we’re all part of the conspiracy, and the next thing you know, another one of those guys goes off the deep end, and other people get hurt. It’s probably a good thing that most of them will never find a partner and reproduce.

I'm Reminded of a Movie Satire

They remind me of an old Roddy Piper movie from the late 1980’s. They Live was a rather tongue-in-cheek look at alien movies and paranoia. You can see some of the action in the video below. Piper’s character comes across a pair of sunglasses that allow him to spot the ghouls masquerading as human beings. The local conspiracy theorists probably believe it was based on a true story. Piper laughed all the way to the bank, as much as I laughed when I watched the film.

And you know what really makes this crowd angry? That we laugh at them.

