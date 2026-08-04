National Night Out is postponed. In Twin Falls. The yearly event is designed to engage the public in crime-fighting efforts, but due to last weekend’s terrible event in the city, the decision was made to schedule the gathering at a later date. The decision was made yesterday by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. It was scheduled to begin tonight at 5:00 p.m. at City Park. However, a separate event at the park tonight remains in place. There will be a candlelight vigil at 9:00 tonight in the park.

Two Events and Only One Delayed

Let me repeat, the National Night Out program is being rescheduled. The candlelight and prayer vigil will still take place at 9:00. The latter was organized by Twin Falls City Councilman Grayson Stone and multiple churches in the city. Stone hopes communal prayer will help people deal with their grief after Saturday’s shooting.

The tragedy at In-N-Out left three dead and seven wounded. It made national headlines, and even mainstream media praised two good guys with guns who may have ensured the toll wasn’t higher.

There Will Be a New Day

You can see the announcement from the Sheriff’s Office below, which was made on social media on Monday afternoon.

