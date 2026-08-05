You’re looking at a cropped picture, which was necessary for the website aspect ratio. The crowd stretched well beyond the left and right of the image. It was taken from the bandstand by Pastor Paul Thompson of Eastside Baptist Church in Twin Falls. When sunset arrived, participants brought light to the park with candles. I recognized some faces in the crowd. The event was quickly organized by churches and the efforts of some of our city council members. Councilman Grayson Stone told me he started thinking about the event shortly after the attack on Saturday.

Turning Tragedy Into Something Lasting

Nobody in their right mind wants their community to be the site of a mass shooting, but if there’s any silver lining, people come together and often set aside political and cultural differences. You’ll find numerous stories on our websites about people who’ve stood up to assist not only survivors and families, but first responders as well.

We pray not only for the dead and wounded, but also that the Magic Valley is never visited again by such evil. Many people needed an event like the vigil. If you believe you’re suffering alone and overwhelmed by sadness, you now know you’re not alone. God bless all of you.

Remember the People on the Front Line

One other thought. State Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon said on-air this week that one of her sons worked his way through college at a restaurant in Twin Falls. She reminded us that a lot of people went back to work this week with an extra weight on their shoulders because one of theirs was lost. Treat them well.