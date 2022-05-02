Stop Soldier Suicide is an organization dedicated to helping service members, veterans, and their families with mental health and critical support. For the month of May, the focus is to bring as much awareness to the cause as possible.

Courtney With KEZJ Running This Month

For the month of May, Courtney will be running 100 miles to raise awareness for mental health issues that plague our veterans, soldiers, and their families. Stop Soldier Suicide is a 501(c)(3) and it has a high rating on websites rating charity organizations. It has a ranking of 89/100 which is better than many other charities.

How You Can Donate To The Cause

If you would like to help Courtney reach her goal you can donate here through the Facebook link. The Facebook charity link guarantees 100 percent of the proceeds goes toward Stop Soldier Suicide, no funds will go to Facebook. You can also get involved by checking out the Stop Soldier Suicide website.

Crazy Statistics Surrounding Mental Health For Soldiers and Veterans

Veterans are 50 percent more likely to commit suicide than those who have not served. Many veterans and soldiers do not display the same mannerisms as others who are facing a mental health crisis. Soldiers and veterans who have transitioned out of the military suffer from PTSD and have a hard time getting back into civilian life. We owe so much to our soldiers and veterans. We need to take care of them because they suffered so much protecting us.

